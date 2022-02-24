R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,157 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in R1 RCM by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 791,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,957 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in R1 RCM by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,997,284 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 561,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,105 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 206,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 2,432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,280 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of RCM opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $29.03.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

