Rackspace Technology, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Rackspace Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of RXT opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $1,181,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $2,147,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.6% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 180,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,948,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after acquiring an additional 381,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

