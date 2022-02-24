Rackspace Technology, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,147,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 23.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 30.6% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 24.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,948,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after purchasing an additional 381,781 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

