Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

RXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,462,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,574,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

