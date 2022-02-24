Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading 9.5% Higher

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. 102,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,010,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.
RXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
