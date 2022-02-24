Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading 9.5% Higher

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. 102,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,010,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

RXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

