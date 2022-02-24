Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Radian Group worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Radian Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

RDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

