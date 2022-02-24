Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Radius Health worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,410,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Radius Health by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 768,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $327.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

