RadNet (RDNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.42. 745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,413. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. RadNet has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RadNet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RadNet by 1,472.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in RadNet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

