Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.69 million.Radware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Radware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Radware from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

RDWR stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.27. 8,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,542. Radware has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Radware in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Radware by 50.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Radware by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

