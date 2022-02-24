Rai Reflex Index (RAI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.97 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $72.25 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00007900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.48 or 0.06833651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,384.29 or 1.00289251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048113 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 23,892,559 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.