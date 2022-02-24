Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.37

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 50324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

About Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.