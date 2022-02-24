Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.37

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 50324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.
About Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)
