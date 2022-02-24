Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,152,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,098,000 after acquiring an additional 610,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rambus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,086,000 after acquiring an additional 104,072 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,075,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,377,000 after buying an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,305,000 after buying an additional 61,451 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMBS stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. Rambus has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

