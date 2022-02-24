Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.90. 28,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 22,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Compass Point lowered Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $111.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, analysts expect that Randolph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $2.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Randolph Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNDB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 12,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

