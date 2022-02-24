Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Trading 3.5% Higher

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.70. 1,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 290,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

