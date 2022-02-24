Raven Property Group (LON:RAV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $79.00

Raven Property Group Limited (LON:RAV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 20.60 ($0.28), with a volume of 1465405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.25 ($0.33).

The firm has a market cap of £116.70 million and a PE ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.85.

Raven Property Group Company Profile

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, preference shares and warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (ÂTISEÂ).

