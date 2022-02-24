Raven Property Group (LON:RAV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $79.00

Raven Property Group Limited (LON:RAV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 20.60 ($0.28), with a volume of 1465405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.25 ($0.33).
The firm has a market cap of £116.70 million and a PE ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.85.
Raven Property Group Company Profile (LON:RAV)
