Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $611,494.44 and approximately $20,529.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,853.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.16 or 0.06771952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.77 or 0.00269665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.21 or 0.00772657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00068550 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.40 or 0.00384515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00214868 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,518,260 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

