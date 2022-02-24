Raydium (RAY) Price Tops $2.47 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $209.39 million and $58.18 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00006773 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.09 or 0.06918139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,459.37 or 1.00167677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00049185 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,931,263 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

