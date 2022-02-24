Raymond A. Ritchey Sells 21,102 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BXP stock traded down $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $116.42. 18,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,483. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.10 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after buying an additional 1,556,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after buying an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 754,483 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $75,689,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,299,000 after buying an additional 647,007 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

