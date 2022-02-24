Raymond James Analysts Give Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) a C$2.25 Price Target

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$2.25 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 287.93% from the stock’s previous close.

CXB has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CXB stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

