Raymond James Analysts Give Enerflex (TSE:EFX) a C$14.00 Price Target

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) received a C$14.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFX. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.56.

TSE EFX traded down C$0.22 on Thursday, reaching C$7.24. The company had a trading volume of 257,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$649.28 million and a PE ratio of 13.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.24. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$11.12.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

