Raymond James Comments on CubicFarm Systems Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CUB)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CubicFarm Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

CUB stock opened at C$1.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. CubicFarm Systems has a one year low of C$0.98 and a one year high of C$1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.13.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Its teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.