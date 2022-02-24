Raymond James Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to C$24.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INGXF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

INGXF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

