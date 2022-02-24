Raymond James Lowers RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $18.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 153.16% from the company’s current price.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

REAL opened at $7.11 on Thursday. RealReal has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $656.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $685,918.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,755 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in RealReal by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after buying an additional 1,189,318 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth about $12,725,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in RealReal by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after buying an additional 899,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of RealReal by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 897,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

