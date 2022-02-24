Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $106.90 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

