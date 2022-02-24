Raymond James Reiterates “$2.00” Price Target for New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) received a $2.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NGD. TD Securities lifted their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

NGD stock remained flat at $$1.67 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,191,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 53.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in New Gold by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

