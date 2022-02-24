Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Information Services in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get Information Services alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC downgraded shares of Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$35.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Information Services stock opened at C$22.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$395.50 million and a P/E ratio of 13.82. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$21.56 and a 12-month high of C$33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.95.

About Information Services (Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.