Raze Network (RAZE) Price Down 49.3% This Week

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $588,203.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.49 or 0.06757493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,350.40 or 0.99770246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043508 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00048238 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

