REAL Reaches 1-Day Volume of $282,110.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. REAL has a market cap of $1.97 million and $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REAL has traded flat against the US dollar. One REAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00107943 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL (REAL) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

