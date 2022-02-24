RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 139.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REAL. Cowen decreased their target price on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

REAL opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $656.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $685,918.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $67,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,284 shares of company stock worth $1,447,755. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

