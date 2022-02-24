RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. RealReal updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RealReal stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 7,536,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,988. The firm has a market cap of $730.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. RealReal has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $685,918.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $99,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,281 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 100.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after purchasing an additional 873,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

