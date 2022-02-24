RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REAL. B. Riley lowered their price target on RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $656.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.54. RealReal has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $28.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $685,918.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,284 shares of company stock worth $1,447,755. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

