Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Raised by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises about 2.1% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 20.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 327,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after acquiring an additional 96,728 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 367,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 30,610 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,708. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

