Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Genpact (G)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Genpact (NYSE: G):

2/19/2022 – Genpact was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2022 – Genpact was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

2/14/2022 – Genpact had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $55.00.

2/11/2022 – Genpact was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/26/2022 – Genpact is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE G opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Get Genpact Limited alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,476,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Genpact by 46.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter worth approximately $26,952,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.