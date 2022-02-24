Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ: HOOK) recently:

2/17/2022 – Hookipa Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Hookipa Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $3.00 to $4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Hookipa Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $16.00.

2/10/2022 – Hookipa Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

2/8/2022 – Hookipa Pharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

2/3/2022 – Hookipa Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/12/2022 – Hookipa Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/5/2022 – Hookipa Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 55,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,597,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.20. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 65.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $3,034,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 0.7% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,856,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 12.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 40,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 32.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 901,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 221,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

