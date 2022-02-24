Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE: AWI) recently:

2/23/2022 – Armstrong World Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $110.00 to $102.00.

2/21/2022 – Armstrong World Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2022 – Armstrong World Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2022 – Armstrong World Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/19/2022 – Armstrong World Industries is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.36. 32,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,890. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.78 and a 12-month high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 352,696 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306,780 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,649,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,015,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,961,000 after buying an additional 266,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,331,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

