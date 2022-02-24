Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sleep Number (SNBR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) recently:
- 2/24/2022 – Sleep Number had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Sleep Number had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $88.00 to $80.00.
2/8/2022 – Sleep Number was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/4/2022 – Sleep Number was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.
Shares of SNBR stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.40. 161,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $151.44.
Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
