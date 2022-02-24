Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sleep Number (SNBR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) recently:

2/24/2022 – Sleep Number had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Sleep Number had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $88.00 to $80.00.

2/8/2022 – Sleep Number was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

2/4/2022 – Sleep Number was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

Shares of SNBR stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.40. 161,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

