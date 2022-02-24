Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2022 – Hibbett Sports had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $120.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Hibbett Sports had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Hibbett Sports was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2022 – Hibbett Sports had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Hibbett Sports was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hibbett have outpaced the industry in a year's time, courtesy of a robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter fiscal 2022. Both the bottom and top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. This marked the sixth straight quarter of earnings beat. Results gained from positive momentum, robust assortment of merchandise and expanded omnichannel capabilities that led to substantial traffic, higher average ticket, and greater number of items purchased per transaction. Investment in stores, and the online business as well as strong vendor relationships aided growth of Hibbett and City Gear brands. It raised its GAAP view for fiscal 2022. Yet, elevated freight and transportation costs dented margins for the fiscal third quarter. Higher freight expense and supply chain disruptions remain headwinds.”

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,835. The company has a market capitalization of $584.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $101.65.

Get Hibbett Sports Inc alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.