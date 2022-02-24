Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 100,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34.

On Thursday, January 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Gibson sold 200 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 100 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $2,002.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Christopher Gibson sold 1,086 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $21,730.86.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $64,093.75.

RXRX traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

