Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Societe Generale

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RDEIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €18.00 ($20.45) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

RDEIY opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

