Redcentric (LON:RCN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $112.50

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 112.50 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 115.38 ($1.57), with a volume of 1813222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.62).

RCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Redcentric in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.38) target price on shares of Redcentric in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £178.69 million and a P/E ratio of 18.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

