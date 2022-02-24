Redd (RDD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,164.95 or 0.99970323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00062757 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00022283 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002134 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.32 or 0.00310775 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000641 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

