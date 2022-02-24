ReddCoin Market Capitalization Hits $20.99 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $20.99 million and $64,820.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,314.26 or 0.99957784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00065411 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00229362 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00135786 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00280830 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003908 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001304 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

