Redfin (RDFN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

2/18/2022 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

2/18/2022 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/18/2022 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $42.00.

2/18/2022 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $38.00 to $29.00.

2/18/2022 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $40.00.

2/11/2022 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

2/3/2022 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $68.00 to $44.00.

1/6/2022 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Redfin stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $92.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $469,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 16,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,111 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

