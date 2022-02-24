REE Automotive (REE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect REE Automotive to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of REE stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. REE Automotive has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 1,530.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 161,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.
REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
