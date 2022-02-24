Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Price Reaches $109.42 on Major Exchanges

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for $109.42 or 0.00305648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $19.78 million and $395,800.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,772.36 or 0.99926399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00064101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00022309 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002157 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00012810 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,802 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

