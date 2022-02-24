Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.720-$3.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

REG opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.71. Regency Centers has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,093,000 after acquiring an additional 149,792 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 176,622 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

