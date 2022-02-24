Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,347 shares of company stock worth $9,454,589 over the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN traded down $9.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $599.66. 9,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,938. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.