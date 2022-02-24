Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.050-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.78.

Shares of RS opened at $172.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $131.13 and a 1 year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,016,401. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

