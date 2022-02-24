Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Huttig Building Products worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 1,509.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

Shares of HBP stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $252.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.53.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Huttig Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.