Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 45,300 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ExlService worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ExlService by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ExlService by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average is $127.15. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.60 and a 1 year high of $146.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

